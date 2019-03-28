ROYAL VISIT: 20 fascinating facts you probably don't know about Prince Charles
HRH Prince Charles is coming to Wigan next week to visit The Old Courts, Uncle Joe's Mint Balls' factory and Wigan Little Theatre.
Here's 20 fascinating facts about the Prince that you probably don't know ...
1. Fact 1
HRH first official visit abroad was to Malta when he was five years old
other
2. Fact 2
While at school The Prince played the piano, trumpet and cello
other
3. Fact 3
The Prince does not eat lunch
other
4. Fact 4
HRH favourite tea is Darjeeling with honey and milk
other
View more