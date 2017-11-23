Support the homeless by joining run

A Wigan charity is looking for fundraisers to get active this Christmas and make a difference for homeless people.



The Brick is teaming up with Haigh Woodland parkrun to raise money for those in need.

They are looking for 100 people to run or walk 5km at Haigh Woodland Park on Saturday December 9.

It is hoped the second annual fundraiser will raise £5,000 - which inspired the initiative’s name of 5k For 5k.

Wigan Athletic is backing the appeal by offering pairs of tickets to their match against Fleetwood on the same day to the first 100 people to sign up.

There are also two hospitality tickets up for grabs for the runner who raises the most money.

Haigh Woodland parkrun is a free timed 5km run held at 9am every Saturday.

Because it is also a registered charity, cash donations cannot be given on the day.

However, people can donate items for those in need, such as tinned food, cereals, pasta, rice, biscuits, tea and coffee, nappies and toiletries.

The event will have a festive theme and people are encouraged to wear Christmas jumpers and hats. Cakes and minces pies will be at the finish.

Sarah Edwards, a member of parkrun’s core volunteer team, said: "As last year was a great success, we are hoping our Saturday morning Haigh community will support this great cause.

"We had over 200 participants take part and are hoping this year the numbers are greater, but I would remind anyone wishing to take part who don’t normally do parkrun to register and bring their barcode on the day."

To register for parkrun, go to www.parkrun.org.uk/haighwoodland.

For more information about 5k For 5k and to sign up, email giving@thebrick.org.uk.