Thinking of others is the best gift of all

A couple’s idea to help people in need at Christmas has snowballed from presents to each other to a year-long fund-raising effort.



Janice and Justin Hinden wanted to do something to help after seeing people sleeping rough in Wigan one night.

So they decided to each buy a hamper filled with enough shopping for a week for a family in crisis, rather than giving each other Christmas presents.

Last year, they wanted to help two families each and Janice made small Christmas trees with feathers, which she sold to raise money, and asked her neighbours to donate food.

Her hard work proved to be a big success and she secured enough money and donations for hampers for 12 families, which were distributed via homelessness charity The Brick.

Now, Janice, from Poolstock, has stepped up her efforts even further in a bid to help those in need.

She said: "I have wanted a proper hobby for a long time. I’m not brilliant at making things, but I do enjoy it, so I thought I would make Christmas crafts. I wanted to make wreaths and things to sell to make money for the homeless and families in hardship."

Janice started buying materials during the festive season last year and made all sorts of Christmas items, including wreaths, candles and decorations. She worked on them in her free time around her full-time job as a home cleaner.

Since the beginning of October, she has spent her weekends selling the crafts on stalls in various locations in the town.

Janice said: "It’s very tiring. It’s enjoyable but hard work. When you are doing a stall or a shop, it’s not physically hard work but it’s the cold that gets me more than anything."

Her stalls are proving to be popular and the pounds have been rolling in. She is keeping her fund-raising target under wraps, but she hopes to be able to pay for hampers and sleeping bags for The Brick.

Janice, 50, and Justin, 47, will also be buying two hampers each this Christmas as their presents to each other. And Janice, who has a grown-up son, encouraged other people to consider doing the same.

She said: "One of my customers said it was a fabulous idea because they were always struggling to know what to buy themselves. The first year, it made me cry. You get such a buzz out of it, especially when you think about it on Christmas morning."

Despite dedicating so much time to the initiative, Janice is not planning to have a rest once Christmas arrives. She said: "I’m going to carry on next year.

"The people of Wigan have been so generous and so unbelievably supportive, they really have. It’s been quite overwhelming really."

Dates and locations of Janice’s stall: Sat &Sun, November 25 and 26, Asda at Robin Park; Sat & Sun December 2 and 3, Market Place in Wigan town centre; Sat & Sun, December 9 and 10, The Galleries.