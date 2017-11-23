Tree-mendous community action

Last year Standish villagers were dismayed when their Christmas tree was branded one of the worst in the country.



So this year they were determined it wouldn’t happen again and launched an appeal to buy a living tree as the centrepiece for this year’s celebrations.

Much to the village’s delight, Joseph Holt brewery, which recently took over The Lytchgate pub, stepped in with £2,000 to buy the tree, with a crowdfunding campaign by residents raising over £1,300 for decorations.

Standish Voice committee member Ron Wade, who has chaired the Christmas decorations group, said: “A living tree has the advantage that, although it is not cheap, it should outlast most of us.

“It is also much more eco-friendly than having an intensely farmed cut tree every year - and, in the long run, will work out cheaper. The project has involved buying the tree and decorations this year and then having paving and decorative railings around it next year.”

Local engineering company Ainscough Industrial were only to happy to help erect the five metre tree in the centre of the village in front of St Wilfrid’s Church.

The tree was delivered to the Ainscough Wigan branch where it was then transferred to the back of one of the Hiab loader cranes and driven to the church.

The Ainscough team then carefully lifted the tree over the church wall and into it’s final position on the village green.

Ron added: “We would like to thank both Ainscough Industrial Services and Holts Brewery for their generosity enabling the village to look much more festive this Christmas. The tree lights will be switched on by the Rector, The Rev Andrew Holliday on Saturday, December 2, in conjunction with the opening of the Standish Christmas Market.