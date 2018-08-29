VIDEO: Poppy Power! War heroes to be remembered

A community in the borough is ensuring it remembers the victims of war by turning old plastic bottles into beautiful poppies.

The Poppy Wave project in Hindley got under way with a workshop at the library and community centre to create the tribute to those who lost their lives in World War One.

The Poppy Wave project taking shape

The poppy-making events will now continue every Thursday at the First Avenue community hub.

Scheme organiser Crisp Communities CIC started the project after making poppies to decorate an event run by Hindley organisation We Care to Share and then decided to do more in the run-up to the 100th anniversary of the Armistice which ended the conflict. Local groups, organisations and businesses including the Friends of Hindley Train Station, St Peter’s Church, St John’s Church, PYE Studios, Hindley Veterans and Skils CIC have all got involved so far.

The CIC running Poppy Wave also wants as many people as possible to bring empty plastic bottles to the library and community centre to be turned into flower tributes.

The workshops run between 12.30pm and 2.30pm. Find out more by visiting www.chapterone tearooms.co.uk

Wave, the popular installation which has been touring the country is coming to the Imperial War Museum in Salford next month.

The sweeping arch of bright red poppy heads suspended on towering stalks, opens at the IWM on September 8 and will stay there until November 25.

The installation will be free to view and organisers are hoping as many local people as posible will pay a vist to see the poppies which have been on tour across the country.