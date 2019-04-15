Young mum hails a ‘miracle’ £3.99 moisturiser after her five-month-old son’s agonising eczema has almost cleared up

A relieved young mum has hailed a ‘miracle’ £3.99 moisturiser after her five-month-old son’s agonising eczema has almost cleared up in just days.

Demi-Jo Morgan, 26, was desperately searching for ways to ease little Arthur’s ‘angry’ condition, which left him bleeding, weeping and scratching relentlessly.

Demi-Jo said: There has been a significant transformation"

The condition left the tot’s skin red and scaly with huge patches on his stomach, back and arms.

She spent months speaking with doctors and was prescribed creams including Aveeno and Emulsiderm but nothing seemed to work.

Then, mother-of-two Demi-Jo was recommended the £3.99 Childs Farm Baby Moisturiser and decided to give it a go.

To her amazement, Arthur’s eczema - which covers his body head to toe - has cleared up "significantly" within days.

Demi-Jo and Arthur

Demi-Jo, from Leeds, West Yorks, said: “There has been a significant transformation, it’s gone from being red, angry and scaly to hardly any redness. It has cleared up massively.

“It’s a huge relief because there is nothing worse than seeing your child in pain.

“I’m shocked at how well it has worked so far. I would recommend it to anyone, it has been life-changing.”

Demi-Jo, who is looking to start a children's nursing university course in September, applies the moisturiser three to four times daily.

Arthur’s eczema is thought to have been caused by a suspected cow's milk protein allergy which is common in young babies.

Little Arthur spent hours of his young life in doctors' offices because the condition - which runs in the family - was affecting his quality of life.

Despite being prescribed a range of creams, his symptoms remained.

Eventually, desperate for anything that would help, Demi-Jo decided to try a bottle of Childs Farm Baby Moisturiser from her local Boots store which her auntie recommended.

The dermatologist-approved cream contains active ingredients grapefruit, shea butter and tea tree oil, which are soft, natural products suitable for children used to keep skin moisturised and prevent irritation.

Delighted with the transformation, Demi-Jo took to Facebook to share Arthur’s amazing transformation.

She said: “He is covered head to toe in eczema and has been for a few months. It was red, scaly and he kept scratching.

“He was bleeding and weeping. He had big patches on his stomach, back, arms.

“I took him to doctors and they gave me some creams and bath stuff for him.

“Another doctor diagnosed him with a cow’s milk protein allergy and he gave me some different cream that didn’t seem to make any difference.

“I thought I would give Childs Farm a go and started it on Monday this week.

“He still has eczema on parts of his body but it’s nowhere near as red and angry as it was before. He isn't scratching as much either.

“My whole family suffer from eczema but Arthur’s was particularly bad."

Demi-Jo has suffered from eczema since she was a baby and has now started using Childs Farm Moisturiser, from a small business based in Hampshire, to ease her own symptoms.