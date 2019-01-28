Competition for Wigan pupils to design equipment for new ninja adventure park

A new leisure facility urging Wiganers to unleash their inner ninja is looking to harness the creativity of local school pupils as it takes shape.

The team behind the new Ninja Warrior UK Adventure Park under construction at Robin Park is launching a competition for Wigan youngsters to design new equipment for the place.

The facility is the brainchild of local businessman Adrian Griffin, who has attracted the support of Wigan Warriors rugby league star Thomas Leuluai as a shareholder.

Based on the hit ITV show, Wiganers will test themselves against well-known Ninja Warrior UK obstacles such as the warped wall, but there will alson be a huge inflatable air park, facilities for young children and those with physical disabilities or special educational needs and challenges including beat the gladiator.

Unveiling the competition, Adrian said pupils from the borough can let their imaginations run wild and design something to fit in any part of the adventure park.

The winner will be selected at the high-profile opening event featuring a Ninja Warrior UK presenter, currently slated for early March.

Adrian said: “We’re asking children to design a new part of the park. It could be a new feature on the Ninja Warrior UK course like you see on TV, or something for the inflatable course.”

Adrian says it is important to get the next generation interested in a project he hopes will provide an exciting new way to work out and stay fit and tempt Wiganers off their sofas and away from the lure of technology.

He said: “My son loves his X-Box and playing Fortnite, so it’s really difficult to get him engaged in doing something more active. This is a chance for them to get creative and really be part of this. The opening will also be a chance to meet one of their rugby league heroes.”

Adrian is preparing a prize for the winner, but anyone wanting to grab it will need to move fast as they have just a few weeks to work to come up with a design.

The new Wigan ninja park, based in the old Oxygen Freejumping building, is now set to open slightly later than originally hoped, but Adrian is pleased by how it is coming together and how it will eventually look.

Schools and children wanting to enter the design competition have until February 15 to submit ideas.

Email entries to wigan@ninjawarrioruk.co.uk