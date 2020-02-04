Concerns at cuts to Wigan bus services

Concerns have been raised that changes to a bus service have left residents in some parts of Wigan unable to travel to town.

Diamond Buses have altered number of services including the 715 between Bolton and Wigan.

The daytime service now only operates between Bolton and Westhoughton, cutting out the rest of the route to Wigan entirely. The firm says this is due to problems with punctuality and the extra cost needed to address it. Evening and Sunday services operated by Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM), will not be affected.

But there are worries that residents living along the route will struggle to get into Wigan town centre and other areas previously served by the bus each day.

Aspull, New Springs and Whelley councillor Ron Conway says it leaves those living in the Dicconson Lane area of Aspull with no public transport. While there are buses from the Fingerpost, this is some distance away for some residents, causing problems especially for the elderly or disabled.

Coun Conway said: “The 715 service is a real lifeline to residents in the Dicconson Lane area to the Fingerpost. There is no other service available and there are people who go to college, who have signed up to Wigan College because they could get there and now they can’t. It’s left elderly and disabled people housebound.”

A public meeting about the issue has been held at The One House, attended by a representative from the bus company. Efforts are being made to organise a meeting with GM Mayor Andy Burnham, Wigan MP Lisa Nandy and TfGM.