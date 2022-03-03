Police issue urgent appeal for help in tracing missing Wigan woman

Police have taken the unusual step of appealing for help in tracing a Wigan woman only two hours after her disappearance.

By Charles Graham
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 6:47 pm

The most recent confirmed sighting of Barbara Matheson was at the Co-op shop in Lowton at 3.45pm on Thursday March 3.

Before 6pm officers had already issued an appeal to trace her, voicing concern for her safety.

Barbara Matheson caught on shop camera

Anyone with information on Barbara’s whereabouts is asked to ring police on 101. The police incident log number is 1937 of 03032022.

Police issued an appeal only two hours after Barbara Matheson was last seen
