Police issue urgent appeal for help in tracing missing Wigan woman
Police have taken the unusual step of appealing for help in tracing a Wigan woman only two hours after her disappearance.
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 6:47 pm
The most recent confirmed sighting of Barbara Matheson was at the Co-op shop in Lowton at 3.45pm on Thursday March 3.
Before 6pm officers had already issued an appeal to trace her, voicing concern for her safety.
Anyone with information on Barbara’s whereabouts is asked to ring police on 101. The police incident log number is 1937 of 03032022.