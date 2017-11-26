Confusion over death on Pier party boat

Two Wigan men have been quizzed by Dutch police over the disappearance of a man who is now feared dead.

The pair were the last to see Neil Stewart before he fell or jumped into the North Sea Canal near the town of Westzaan.

There is no suggestion of foul play and the men have now been released without charge.

The 30-year-old had been attending a surprise party with friends aboard a boat hosting Wigan Pier Night Club music and dance last weekend.

It was travelling from Amsterdam to the port of IJmuiden when tragedy struck early on Sunday morning.

A source told the Wigan Post that Mr Stewart, who was attending his best friend’s engagement party organised by his partner Chelsea Dixon, became involved in a disturbance.

The two members of staff from Wigan - believed to be the event’s security chief and one of the night’s DJs, took him to a room to “cool off” and he sat down briefly.

But the source said he then leapt back to his feet and ran out of the cabin. The pair went after him but only to see him go overboard and into the inky depths. The water was said to be rough and about 7C in temperature at the time.

They looked over the side but could not see Mr Stewart, who hails from Newcastle. It is reported that someone threw a lifejacket after him but it was not seized, the captain informed and the police contacted.

The stretch of canal was combed by police for hours afterwards, who deployed powerful lights and sonar equipment. The force helicopter and boats and divers from the fire service and harbour company were also drafted in to help.

But at the time of publication Mr Stewart had not been found and fears have faded for his possible survival. His family flew out from Newcastle to join Miss Dixon in the search.

The canal, which leads into the North Sea, is 13 miles long, 550ft wide and 50ft deep.

The two Wigan men were questioned by police about what happened and were eventually released on Monday morning and no charges were brought.

Amsterdam police today declined to confirm or deny the information given to the Wigan Post by the source.

Since the Wigan Pier night club closed seven years ago, its legacy has lived on through these occasional party nights aboard a boat which can be hired off the coast of Britain and elsewhere.