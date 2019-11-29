Confusion reigns at Haigh Hall after deadline passes

Confusion reigns at Haigh Hall after the deadline to quit for the under-fire firm running it as a hotel came and went.

Contessa Hotels was served an eviction notice for the grade-II listed stately home dated last Friday, November 22.

The online booking confirmation

However, following the deadline Wigan Council was unable conclusively to say that the unpopular business had left, referring instead to an “ongoing process.”

And reservations for future stays at the boutique getaway destination are still being taken.

The Wigan Observer looked on leading travel website Booking.com and found it was still possible to reserve overnight visits to the hotel in December at £160 per night.

Nowhere on the site would someone unacquainted with Wigan or the hotel find out that they were looking at securing themselves a room at a hotel from which the company running it is already supposed to have been evicted.

Removal vans outside the hall

And this newspaper also understands that reservations are still being taken over the phone too.

Local reports said residents ringing the number on the Haigh Hall Hotel website over the weekend had their calls answered by someone using the name of the hotel and then discussing reservations for rooms for dates in the new year with them.

This is all despite the fact that when the Wigan Observer visited Haigh Hall on Sunday lunchtime the building was completely boarded up, with shutters covering most of the windows and doors.

The entrances into the building all appeared to be securely locked, although a number of lights could be seen still on inside.

The place was still in the same state, which would strongly suggest it is not possible for any guests to be staying there or employees working there, on Monday when our photographer visited.

Contessa made no attempt to deny that it was still taking bookings when approached by the press, giving a “no comment” response.

Wigan Council has stressed to residents that it is working on a “satisfactory outcome” to the situation at Haigh, with concern appearing to be growing on social media.

A spokesperson for the town hall said: “Haigh Hall is an asset that we know the people of Wigan borough cherish.

“We remain committed to securing the best future for the site.

“Following the issue of a break notice earlier this year discussions about the transition of Haigh Hall have been ongoing.

“These discussions between the council and the occupier are still taking place.

“More details will be issued in due course.”

The residents’ group Friends of Haigh Hall Heritage and Open Access To All, which has done a great deal of work to raise awareness of shortcomings in Contessa’s running of the hotel, said it was also not in a position to comment.

This is not the first time Wigan Council has had to urge patience over Contessa’s eviction from Haigh Hall in the face of public impatience for answers.

When council leader Coun David Molyneux was asked what would happen next immediately after the local authority had first moved to terminate the lease and accused Contessa of failing to honour the terms of the contract, he said: “We have started the legal proceedings to take back Haigh Hall. Obviously these legal proceedings are not something that will happen overnight because we have to go through the process.”

Contessa’s time running Haigh Hall Hotel has been marked by a series of high-profile complaints and a stream of concerns from members of the public.

Problems included access to the grounds around the hall being barred during weddings, a row over the safety of the panoramic path, the revelation that the fire service had stopped people sleeping on the upper levels for a time due to a lack of escapes in the event of an emergency.

The restaurant at the hotel was also dogged by a number of very poor hygiene scores.

It is thought Contessa have at least partially packed up and left the building after removal vans were recently seen there and pictures sent to the press showed large number of boxes inside hall rooms.

The debate about what should now be done to give the hall a strong future has also begun.

The council has promised to work with the community to come up with the next plan for Haigh Hall.