Controlled explosion by bomb disposal officers at Manchester Airport

A controlled explosion has been carried out at Manchester Airport after early morning reports of a suspicious package at the transport interchange.



A man has been detained by police at the scene.

A cordon is in place at the airport's transport interchange and people are encouraged to follow directions from officers.

Trams, trains and buses are currently suspended to and from the airport interchange.

Greater Manchester Police has asked for patience while they respond to the incident.

As part of their assessment to ensure the package is safe, a controlled explosion took place.

The cordon will remain in place as a precautionary measure as enquiries continue.

Manchester Airport said flights are not affected by the ongoing incident.

Trains between Blackpool North and Manchester Airport will be amended to start and terminate at Manchester Piccadilly.

A spokesman for Northern said: "The police are currently dealing with an incident at Manchester Airport meaning trains are currently unable to call at the station.

"There is currently no estimate for when the station will reopen, however when it does trains may still be delayed by up to 30 minutes whilst the service returns to normal."

Trans-Pennine Express added: "The airport has been evacuated due to an ongoing police incident. Lines will remain closed until at least 10am."

Stagecoach said bus services will be terminating at Radisson Blue hotel instead of continuing to the airport.

Metrolink services on the Manchester Airport line can only travel from Victoria to Wythenshawe town centre.

Metrolink tweeted: "Due to a police incident at Manchester Airport, services on the Manchester Airport line will only operate from Victoria - Wythenshawe town centre."

The majority of road closures that were put in place as enquiries were carried out by officers at Manchester Airport transport interchange have now been lifted and traffic is returning to normality.

A small scene remains in place in the ground floor area of the coach station as officers continue with enquiries.