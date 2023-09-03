News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

Controlled explosion carried out after unexploded bomb reported on Wigan borough street

Bomb squad experts were called in to carry out a controlled explosion after the discovery of a Second World War artillery fuse.
By Charles Graham
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 07:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Sep 2023, 07:56 BST

A man living in Faith Street, Leigh, rang 999 after realising that the ordnance he had discovered while using his metal detector on Rivington Pike earlier might be dangerous.

Emergency service vehicles were called to the home – which is very close to a petrol station – but allowed people to stay indoors while the 80-year-old device was examined and then taken to Pennington Flash country park to be detonated.

Read More
Wigan family doctors: here are the 12 general practices with the highest ‘very g...
Emergency service personnel at a petrol station ear to where the bomb was foundEmergency service personnel at a petrol station ear to where the bomb was found
Emergency service personnel at a petrol station ear to where the bomb was found
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A crew from Leigh fire station, called to the emergency at 1am on Sunday September 3, used a drone with a thermal imaging camera to ensure that there were no members of the public nearby and to secure the area while the historic device was buried and then blown up.

Watch manager Steve Waygood said: “It was a good sized bang when it exploded. They heard it at the station and in Lowton.

"Homes were not evacuated though because the fuse in the state it was found was perfectly safe. However, no-one wanted to be taking it home, so it was detonated.”

The emergency wa declared over at about 2.30am.

Related topics:WiganLeighPennington Flash