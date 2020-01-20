Controversial plans for Wigan logistics park should be called in, say campaigners

Community leaders have demanded that plans for a huge business park on "sacrosanct" green belt land in Wigan be considered by the secretary of state.



The £1.4 million sq ft Symmetry Park was approved by Wigan councillors last week despite widespread public outcry.

An artist's impression of Symmetry Park

The park is expected to help the borough become a key player within the logistics sector by attracting investment and creating more than 1,600 jobs.

But almost 350 people, including Makerfield MP Yvonne Fovargue, had opposed the loss of around 135 acres of land off junction 25 of the M6 near Winstanley, citing concerns over the "massive impact" on air pollution and traffic congestion in surrounding communities.

Despite this, the majority of Wigan council’s planning committee voted to grant planning permission, saying that the economic benefits of the £73 million hub outweighed the harm its construction would cause.

Now Wigan councillors Paul Kenny, Clive Morgan and Marie Morgan and Yvonne Fovargue MP, have asked secretary of state Robert Jenrick MP, to call in the application for determination.

In a letter to the secretary of state, the councillors said: "The site resides in designated greenbelt, as per the adopted Wigan Council Local Plan 2013-2026 and is therefore a departure from from the Local Plan and contrary to the NPPF.

"On behalf of our constituents we ask that you exercise the statutory powers afforded to you and "call in" this application for determination by yourself or your appointed independent official.

"Our constituents have fought for a decade to protect this site from development and have accepted in 2013 that the site was protected in the adopted plan to at least 2026."

Mrs Fovargue also asked for the application to be called in, saying that it "conflicts" with national policy on green belt.

She also said it was at odds with the local development plan, could have "significant" effects beyond its immediate locality, and was also contrary to planning inspector Kevin Ward's decision on the development when he considered the proposals.

Planning officers admitted that traffic on surrounding roads, including Junction 25 of the M6, would increase as a result of permitting the business park.

But they were satisfied that changes to the junction’s layout – including an extra lane on the A49 Warrington Road and new pedestrian crossings – would offset any issues.

Symmetry Park Wigan is expected to create up to 1,600 jobs – including 1,207 during construction – and raise £3 million a year in business rates payments.

Chris Argent, speaking on behalf of the application, said the business park was "really important" for the borough’s future.

“The takeup of employment land has been really poor in Wigan,” he said.

“This is a startling statistic but in Wigan since 2006, over 120 hectares of employment land has been lost to residential.

“Wigan is in an area where, fundamentally, it has an opportunity, as the only Greater Manchester authority on the M6 corridor, to deliver benefits.”