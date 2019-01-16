Convicted child sex abuser carried knuckle duster in Wigan 'for protection'

A convicted child sex abuser said he armed himself with a knuckle duster for his own protection against vigilantes.

David Collier, of Holme Court, Swinley, was arrested for another offence, but police found the weapon in his coat pocket, Wigan justices heard.

Prosecuting, Peter Bardsley said Collier had the weapon to defend himself against vigilantes who might recognise him as a sex offender.

Collier was sentenced to five years in prison in 2015 for sexual activity with a child, of which he spent 32 months in custody.

Defending, Graham Simpson said Collier suffers from anxiety and depression because of the conviction, and that the defendant did not brandish or use the knuckle duster at the time of his arrest.

Admitting possession of an offensive weapon, Collier was given an eight-week curfew to remain at his address in Swinley, as well as a £170 fine.