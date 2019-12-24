Coroner opens inquiry into freak car death of Wigan borough 68-year-old as she is named for the first time

An inquest has opened into the death of a Wigan borough pensioner who may have been run over by her own car.

A brief hearing at Bolton Coroner’s Court heard that 68-year-old Sandra Jones was fatally injured in an incident in Clarence Street, Leigh, on December 3.

While suspicious circumstances have been ruled out, police investigations are continuing into the tragedy.

However shortly after Ms Jones’s death, officers did say they were looking into the possibility that she had been hit by her own reversing Ford Fiesta after losing control of it falling out.

The provisional cause of death was given as multiple injuries.

After hearing confirmation of the deceased’s personal details, coroner Rachel Syed adjourned the hearing, pending the preparation of reports until May 7.