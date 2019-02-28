Coroner to hold hearing today ahead of Manchester Arena bombing inquests

A further coroner's court hearing will be held today ahead of the inquests into the deaths of the 22 victims of the Manchester Arena bombing.



Sir John Saunders, one of England's most senior judges, will preside over the inquests, which are yet to be held, almost two years after the terrorist attack.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi, 22, from Manchester, whose family settled in the UK from Libya, detonated his device as scores of youngsters left the venue at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on May 22 2017.

Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds of others injured.

Progress on holding the inquests has been held up as they cannot take place before the conclusion of any criminal investigation and possible trial of any suspects.

After the bombing, 23 people were arrested, but no-one has been charged with any offence.

Previous pre-inquest hearings have heard that the police investigation is still "live" and the UK is still trying to extradite the bomber's brother, Hashem Abedi, from Libya.

If he is returned to the UK, he will be arrested and charged, so any inquest proceedings must by law be suspended pending a possible criminal trial.

But attempts to bring him back to the UK have made no apparent progress.

Hashem Abedi is currently believed to be in the custody of a militia group in Libya, with the Western-recognised fledgling national government struggling to maintain order since civil war erupted in 2011.

Lawyers for the bereaved families say they are still waiting for "answers" and have called for progress in starting the inquests.

The hearing at Manchester Town Hall on Thursday will provide an update on the criminal investigation, the process for identifying and disclosing relevant evidence, the instruction of experts, and the anticipated timetable for the inquests.

Also likely to be covered is legal argument over the scope of the inquests - that is, whether the attack could have been prevented by the authorities, the build-up to the bombing, the incident itself, the response of the emergency services, and security arrangements within and outside the Manchester Arena.

Lawyers for the families, the emergency services, the Government and the operator of the Arena are expected to make submissions.

The hearing begins at 10am.