Cosplay fans take to the town centre to promote new Comic Con

The final countdown has begun to Wigan town centre’s latest Comic Con, the Guardians of the Galleries.

The council has reunited with NWCC Events to organise another spectacular taking over the first floor of The Galleries shopping centre on Saturday between 9am and 3pm.

Guardians of the Galleries is coming to Wigan

This year, as well as retro and virtual reality gaming, Transformer cars and Jedi academy, visitors will get to meet Ross Mullen, who was a White Walker in Game of Thrones and Willie Coppen, who played the Ewok in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.

Willie will bring along his replica Ewok suit so fans can get photographs of him both in and out of character.

There will also be a display from the Alien films and Star Wars costuming group 5th Legion is attending. Cosplay fans were out in the town centre this week promoting the event. Pictures by Philip Halliwell.