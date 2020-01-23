Could big music acts be heading to Wigan's Robin Park?

Could stars like Elton John, Little Mix and Lionel Richie soon be appearing in Wigan?

Wigan Warriors owner Ian Lenagan has raised the possibility of staging a major music festival at Robin Park where the club is now based after completing major renovations.

Club chairman Mr Lenagan says there is no reason why it couldn’t stage a concert similar to the Lytham Festival, which will this year feature acts including Lionel Richie, Westlife and Little Mix.

Mr Lenagan told the Observer: “The possibility of big events here - whether that’s festivals or anything for the community of Wigan - is a big option for us.

“If you look at the Fylde Festival, for example, which is a big festival all weekend, we couldn’t have better facilities than here, could we?”

“The facilities are here for festivals, for music - we can see the opportunity to do more for the people of Wigan here.”

Nearby venues of a similar size, such as Bolton Wanderers’ home at Horwich, often host gigs during the summer, while Leigh Sports Village has welcomed Elton John and St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium will host Little Mix this year.

As well as the outdoor pitch and running track, Wigan have an 80m-long sprint track under the stand which, Mr Lenagan says, could be used as a drinking and eating area.

“We could probably host 1,000 people there in a sit-down environment, 2,000 in there (not-seating), you’ve the whole field as well,” he said.

“The facilities are here for festivals, for music, and anything for the community - the old Ken Gee Cup Final could be hosted here, for example - we can see the opportunity to do more for the people of Wigan here.”

Wigan Warriors relocated their HQ to Robin Park - where they have a 25-year lease - having spent more than a decade training at Edge Hall Road.

The centre in Orrell, complete with pitch and stands, is now vacant. And Mr Lenagan said they had “not yet” decided what to do with the site.

“We own the freehold,” he added. “We have the option to develop it if we got planning permission, we’ve got the option to use it as a stadium.”

As an aside, Wigan Athletic’s new owners revealed - when they succeeded Dave Whelan - plans to stage major concerts at the DW Stadium.