Could you foster an unloved dog?

Local dog-lovers are being called upon to be foster carers for homeless hounds in need of a little extra TLC by volunteering to foster a dog.



Dogs Trust Merseyside is looking for local people to open up their hearts and their homes to dogs who would benefit from staying in a temporary home until they find their new forever family.

Nine-year-old cross breed Daisy

Home from Home co-ordinator at the Huyton-based rehoming centre, Joanne Sanderson, said:“Some dogs find kennel life stressful for a number of reasons and those dogs as well as dogs that are perhaps poorly or pregnant, strays, older dogs who are used to a quieter life or puppies, all benefit from being in a home environment whilst they wait for their new family.

“We are looking for a variety of foster homes but homes without young children or pets give us the best chance of placing a dog in foster quickly and helping them on their way to finding their forever home.”

Janene and Paul Davies from Shevington have been foster carers for just over a year and have looked after more than 20 dogs, including five day old puppies that needed hand rearing.

Janene said: “I would recommend fostering to anyone who would love to own a dog but feel they can’t commit to one full time. You can do it as often as you want for however long you want. We’ve had dogs for as little as three days who then headed home, or eight weeks.

“There are no costs involved as Dogs Trust covers everything.

“It is a wonderful way of giving a dog the love and comfort of family life whilst they wait for their new forever family to adopt them and it means we have the joy of having a dog, or dogs, in our lives.”

The team are looking for foster carers who are at home most of the time to help the dog settle in.

If you would like to become a foster carer, please call 0300 303 0292. You can also find out more about the Home from Home fostering scheme at www.dogstrust.org.uk