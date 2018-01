Motorists were caught up in traffic chaos last night after a Wigan Council van ploughed into the front of a popular bridal shop.



The incident happened on Warrington Road in Platt Bridge just after 5pm when the van came off the road, crashing into A1 Bridal.

People took to social media to post images of the crash and send their wishes to the driver and shop owner, who confirmed that no one had been injured.

There have been suggestions that a mechanical failure was to blame for the crash.