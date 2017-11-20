Councillor enters market row

Market traders unhappy at plans to replace containers with gazebos and a supportive opposition councillor are in dispute with the town hall.



Independent representative for Bryn Coun Steve Jones says he supports Ashton Market stallholders, claiming the removal of the old shipping container-style units will leave them having to shut up shop.

He also criticised Wigan Council for its handling of the issue, saying he had been unable to schedule a meeting over the issue with senior officers.

Traders looking to leave Ashton when the gazebos are brought in over the next few months also slammed a perceived lack of consultation.

However, the council dismissed claims staff were unwilling to meet Coun Jones and traders about the row, saying it was merely a logistics issue, and also rejected the suggestion stakeholders were not consulted.

Coun Jones said: “They have traded like this for so long with the units set up like a shop. Gazebos just won’t work for them.

“If they leave then we’re basically going to have no market. The traders want to discuss the option of keeping some gazebos while the market finds new traders.

“I just want someone to come down and meet myself and the traders. We’re being ignored and that gets people angry.”

Ken Burrows, who sells plants at Ashton Market, said: “If the wind and rain blows through a gazebo and my stock gets wet it will be ruined. There are people selling duvets and dog beds and another stall selling greetings cards and the gazebos are useless for that.

“Nobody told us The Deal event at the market was the consultation. We’ve not been consulted on anything.”

The council defended its decision to change the market and hit back at accusations of not speaking to those affected.

Emma Barton, assistant director for economy, said: “After assessing the feedback from traders, local businesses and members of the public after the Ashton Market regeneration consultation, we have decided to continue with the removal of the cabins. The introduction of gazebos will provide a much more fluid shopping environment, will help reduce litter and anti-social behaviour and will relieve parking on non-market days.

“We have also visited other local and regional markets that operate from gazebos and were delighted to hear the positive feedback from traders regarding appearance of the market and flexibility to display their goods.

“In order to minimise disruption and to support Christmas events, we will not start this work until 2018. We will also liaise directly with traders, giving them sufficient notice of when the works will commence.

“We will continue to provide support and reassurance to traders so they can comfortably adapt to these new changes as we understand there will be different operation requirements.

“Traders who would prefer a permanent unit or trading location in the town centre are welcome to apply for our Business Booster fund.”