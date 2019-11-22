Councillor’s call for change to create a community hub at Haigh Hall

An opposition councillor has come up with a radical plan to transform a borough landmark into a massive community hub.

Hindley Green independent Coun Bob Brierley wants to set up a community interest company (CIC) with elected representatives on the board to run Haigh Hall.

The 19th-century listed building has recently been a hotel under the operation of Contessa but the firm is being evicted this week after a stream of negative headlines and problems caused Wigan Council to step in and terminate the arrangement.

The town hall said it is keeping an open mind around what will become of the hall once Contessa has been evicted, with the date on the notice given as November 22.

However, the local authority did admit it may have its own plans for one of the outdoor spaces which Coun Brierley has been considering.

A Wigan Council spokesperson said: “The council remains involved in a legal process following the issuing of the break notice earlier this year.

“Although several options may be available for consideration, the future use of Haigh Hall is yet to be determined. Further details will be provided in due course.

“We are also working with Inspiring Healthy Lifestyles on a Heritage Lottery Bid for the wider Haigh Woodland Park which includes the old zoo area.”

Coun Brierley now says there needs to be a complete change of tack and says the building is an ideal venue for grass-roots schemes to improve the lives and chances of young Wiganers.

He is submitting a motion to the next full council meeting asking for a cross-party working group to be set up to consider the hall’s future.

However, when speaking to the Wigan Observer he enthusiastically provided details for a number of schemes which he thought would work well in the historic setting.

Coun Brierley said: “I’m very passionate about this building and I think using it to support the community is the best way forward.

“Contessa has been brought in, massive amounts of money have been involved and they’ve not delivered.

“A CIC can get funding from the council and all the profits could be put back into the hall. Why do we need to bring in outside third parties?

“What I want to do is combine it with the colleges. We pour loads of money into education for children to get qualifications, let’s bring that into the hall which could act as an academy.

“The park is now a place to visit because money has been invested but nobody knows what to do with Haigh Hall.

“It’s a stately home so we need to get back to tradition. That’s what people want.

“It’s all about bringing everybody’s manpower and skills to the table and then doing something for the public.”

Coun Brierley suggested the ongoing maintenance and restoration of the hall could provide practical work for young people on courses such as joinery.

He then proposes keeping the hall as a wedding venue with a team of young cooks from the college overseen by professional chefs working in the kitchen on the meals as well as providing afternoon teas and food for pensioners or community groups during the day.

He suggested the upper floors could be used for agricultural education and proposed the former zoo could be transformed into allotments and growing areas, although this area is in a heritage funds bid.

Coun Brierley says he is hoping to drum up support for his plans among his fellow elected representatives in the council chamber.