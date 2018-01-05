Councillor's shock resignation

A Wigan councillor has tonight announced his resignation via social media.

Coun Steve Jones, an independent councillor for Bryn, shocked Wiganers with his decision to leave his role as an elected representative for the borough, which he posted to Facebook late this evening (Friday).

In the message Coun Jones explained that he will remain in his position until next month.

He posted the following message in a number of Facebook community pages and his own personal profile:

"Councillor update. Resignation

"It's with a deep heart and a lot of thought that I have to inform you that as of February 20th I will no longer be the Councillor of Bryn.

"It has been one of the hardest decisions of my life but with recent events and personal problems I no longer feel I can represent our community.

"I don't want to be a councillor who sits back and gets paid from the public. I'm so sorry to everyone who supported me and thank you all.

"I need to take some time out and get things back on track. May 2016 was one of the best days of my life and always will be because you put your trust in me. Sorry it didn't last long enough and once again thank you.

"Steve."

Supporters of Coun Jones expressed their shock and disappointment at the news.

Ross Wright wrote: "Having seen you campaign so hard from the days of UKIP and then going solo and winning it’s such a sad sad shame to hear that. There’s not a single councillor who cares about their community as much as you do."

While Michela Alberti added: "Very sad to hear that Steve Jones. It is a very sad day for our community indeed . All I can say is thank you for all the things you have done. You are not just a great councilor for Bryn, but a great man with a great heart for Bryn and the community. Wish you the best of luck. You will be missed."