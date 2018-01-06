Couple’s fundraiser reaches £13,000

A fundraiser launched to raise money for two Wigan children orphaned in a fatal crash has reached more than £13,000.

Karen and Mark (known as Mike) Young were killed in the incident on December 17 when their VW Golf collided with a red Corsa on Liverpool Road in Haydock.

The couple, both aged 37, from Bryn, died in the crash but their children, a 16-year-old boy and 12-year-old girl both survived.

Merseyside Police have confirmed that the teen remains in hospital and is in a stable condition while his sister was discharged before Christmas.

Another passenger, an unrelated man aged 29, was also seriously injured in the crash and remains in hospital in a critical but stable condition. The 27-year old male driver of the other vehicle involved, a red Vauxhall Corsa, received treatment for minor injuries following the crash.

Friend Lisa Jones set up the Gofundme website to raise money for the family following the crash.

She wrote on the site: “Everyone is affected by the passing of Karen and Mike, they have left such a big hole in everyone’s hearts.

“There is no target as such, but every little penny will help in a big way.”

The investigation is ongoing and people are still appealing to speak to anyone who can help. To donate to the Gofundme appeal visit www.gofundme.com/fyyprk

Anyone with information about the collision should call Matrix Roads Policing Officers on 0151 777 5747.

Alternatively, call 101, quoting reference number 887 of December 17 2017, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.