A 42-year-old Wigan man has been charged with 11 child sexual offences.

David Dugdale, of Wigan Road, Ashton, appeared before Manchester justices accused of one count of attempted rape of a girl aged 13 to 15, 10 counts of either sexual assault or assault by penetration of a female variously aged between 11 and 15 as well as two counts of intentional strangulation.

All the offences are alleged to have taken place between January 2021 and September 13 this year.

Dugdale was remanded into custody until his first Bolton Crown Court appearance on October 21.

He has not yet entered any pleas.