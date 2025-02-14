A Wigan schoolgirl of just 14 took someone's car and caused damage to three other vehicles in County Durham, a court heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The youngster, who cannot be identified, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to the aggravated taking of a Mazda on July 4 last year in Durham and that before it was recovered, it had caused less than £5,000 to three other vehicles.

She also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence of insurance.

She was granted unconditional bail until sentencing takes place at the same court on March 20.