14-year-old Wigan girl admits damaging vehicles with car she had snatched
A Wigan schoolgirl of just 14 took someone's car and caused damage to three other vehicles in County Durham, a court heard.
The youngster, who cannot be identified, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to the aggravated taking of a Mazda on July 4 last year in Durham and that before it was recovered, it had caused less than £5,000 to three other vehicles.
She also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence of insurance.
She was granted unconditional bail until sentencing takes place at the same court on March 20.