A 42-year-old Wigan man has pleaded not guilty to 16 offences including 11 child sexual assaults and an attempted rape.

David Dugdale from Ashton-in-Makerfield appeared before a Bolton Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to a series of crimes which include one count of attempted rape of a girl aged 13 to 15, 10 counts of either sexual assault or assault by penetration of a female variously aged between 11 and 15 as well as two counts of intentional strangulation.