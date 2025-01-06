2026 trial date set for Wigan woman who denies dealing heroin and cocaine
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A 61-year-old Wigan woman has denied peddling hard drugs.
Donna Glynn, of Collett Close, Scholes, appeared at the borough's law courts to face charges of possessing both cocaine and heroin on April 23 2021 with intent to supply them.
On her first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge she entered not guilty to both charges and was released on bail until her trial takes place on August 26 2026.