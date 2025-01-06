2026 trial date set for Wigan woman who denies dealing heroin and cocaine

By Charles Graham
Published 6th Jan 2025, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A 61-year-old Wigan woman has denied peddling hard drugs.

Donna Glynn, of Collett Close, Scholes, appeared at the borough's law courts to face charges of possessing both cocaine and heroin on April 23 2021 with intent to supply them.

On her first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge she entered not guilty to both charges and was released on bail until her trial takes place on August 26 2026.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice