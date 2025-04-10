50-year-old accused of assaulting woman remanded in custody

By Charles Graham
Published 10th Apr 2025, 12:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Leigh 50-year-old has been remanded into custody after denying he attacked a woman.

John Price, of Chisworth Close, appeared before Wigan magistrates to enter a not guilty plea to the single charge of causing a name female bodily harm during an assault on March 21.

He will be kept in prison until his trial takes place at Tameside Magistrates' Court on May 19.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice