50-year-old accused of assaulting woman remanded in custody
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A Leigh 50-year-old has been remanded into custody after denying he attacked a woman.
John Price, of Chisworth Close, appeared before Wigan magistrates to enter a not guilty plea to the single charge of causing a name female bodily harm during an assault on March 21.
He will be kept in prison until his trial takes place at Tameside Magistrates' Court on May 19.