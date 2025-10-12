Justices have shied from imposing an immediate prison sentence on a young Wigan man who drove at lethal speeds while banned from the road and under the influence of drugs.

Brandon Norcross, 22, of Wigan Road, Ashton, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Ford Mondeo on Ashton Road in Golborne on March 16 which was driven dangerously.

He also admitted to doing so when disqualified from driving and testing positive for cannabis.

Norcross was given a 12-week jail sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.

Brandon Norcross dangerously drove a Ford Mondeo similar to this one while banned and under the influence of cannabis

The bench warned him that a further offence could see that sentence triggered and him finding himself behind bars.

He was also ordered to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 250 hours of unpaid work.