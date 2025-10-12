A 22-year-old Wigan motorist who drove dangerously while banned and having taken drugs has narrowly avoided an immediate spell behind bars
Brandon Norcross, 22, of Wigan Road, Ashton, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Ford Mondeo on Ashton Road in Golborne on March 16 which was driven dangerously.
He also admitted to doing so when disqualified from driving and testing positive for cannabis.
Norcross was given a 12-week jail sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.
The bench warned him that a further offence could see that sentence triggered and him finding himself behind bars.
He was also ordered to complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 250 hours of unpaid work.