A 25-year-old Wigan man has been charged with sex offences involving a schoolboy

Published 27th Oct 2025, 12:30 GMT
A Wigan 25-year-old is facing a series of child sex offence accusations.

Bradley Turner, of Berkeley Avenue, Winstanley, appeared before borough justices charged with attempting to incite a boy of 14 into sexual activities and attempting to engage in sexual conversations with a child under 16 to incite him to show intimate body parts and encourage him to commit sexual acts.

These offences are alleged to have taken place between August 27 2022 and November 27 2023, along with allegations that he created three indecent images of children, each falling into a different category of seriousness.

He was granted conditional bail until a trial scheduled to begin on November 24, takes place at Bolton Crown Court, although pleas have not yet been entered.

