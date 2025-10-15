A dangerous driving charge has been admitted by a Wigan 28-year-old.

Caylan Clossick, of Gordon Street, Ince, stood before local justices to plead guilty to driving a Volkswagen Golf dangerously along Greenough Street, Scholes, on February 20, then both failing to provide a specimen and refusing to co-operate with a saliva test when police wanted to take samples to see if he had been drink and/or drug-driving.