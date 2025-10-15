A 28-year-old admits to driving dangerously close to Wigan town centre then refusing to cooperate with police tests

By Charles Graham
Published 15th Oct 2025, 15:45 BST
A dangerous driving charge has been admitted by a Wigan 28-year-old.

Caylan Clossick, of Gordon Street, Ince, stood before local justices to plead guilty to driving a Volkswagen Golf dangerously along Greenough Street, Scholes, on February 20, then both failing to provide a specimen and refusing to co-operate with a saliva test when police wanted to take samples to see if he had been drink and/or drug-driving.

Clossick will be sentenced by a Bolton judge on November 5 before which he is on unconditional bail.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice