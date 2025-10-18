A Wigan borough motorist is alleged to have flouted a road ban and driving dangerously twice on the same day.

Jay Cooke, 28, of Warrington Road in Leigh, appeared before local justices to face charges of dangerous driving on both Standish Wood Lane in Standish and Baucher Road, Worsley Mesnes, on September 2, plus those alleging that he did so while disqualified and not having the correct insurance.

He was remanded into custody until appearing at Bolton Crown Court on November 14.

No pleas have yet been entered.