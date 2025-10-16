An interim road ban has been imposed on a Wigan motorcyclist until he is sentenced for dangerous driving and trying to evade capture.

Jack Green, 26, of Brandon Close, Up Holland, appeared at the borough law courts to admit to dangerously riding a motorbike along Warrington Road on February 24 without a licence and then failing to stop for police.

Unconditional bail was granted until Preston magistrates sentence him on December 3.