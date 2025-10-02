Physical abuse and neglect charges have been brought against a Wigan dog owner.

Carl Reardon will go on trial at Bolton Crown Court on October 24 after denying that on January 18 this year he inflicted physical and verbal abuse on a German shephered called Mitzi and that the 58-year-old caused her unnecessary suffering between Novermber 14 2024 and February 17 at his home in Greenhey, Orrell, by failing to seek veterinary assistance for the animal's ear infection.