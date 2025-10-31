A crown court trial is looming for a Wigan borough man who denies being abusive in a relationship
Joshua Maverick-Marsh, 23, of Wigan Road, Atherton, pleaded not guilty last year to using controlling or coercive behaviour in a relationship.
It is alleged that between February 1 and September 23 last year, he assaulted a woman, forced her to pay drug debts and threatened her if she refused, isolated her from friends and family, and refused to leave her home when asked.
Maverick-Marsh has now also entered a not guilty plea to a charge of assaulting the woman by beating her on August 29, 2024.
A trial will be held at Bolton Crown Court on November 24.
He was remanded on conditional bail until then.