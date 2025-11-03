A dangerous driver from Wigan has been given a suspended sentence and two-year ban
A Wigan man has been handed a suspended prison sentence after driving dangerously on a residential road.
Jamie Reardon, 23, of Riding Close, Hindley, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to dangerously driving a Seat Ibiza on St David's Crescent, Aspull, on July 28 and failing to stop for police.
Wigan justices have now imposed a 24-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.
Reardon must do 20 days of rehabilitation activities and 80 hours of unpaid work and will be banned from driving for two years.
He was ordered to pay £85 prosecution costs.