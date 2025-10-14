An obsessive Wigan man who terrorised a woman for seven months, bombarding her with messages, following her on foot, driving past and parking at her home and even sending letters to her mum and employer, has been jailed.

Paul Keevil also received a custodial sentence for sexually assaulting his victim.

The 56-year-old, of Fairman Drive, Hindley, had previously appeared in court to admit to one count of stalking causing serious alarm and distress between November 1 2021 and June 23 2022 and to one of sexual assult during that period.

His sentencing hearing at Bolton Crown Court heard that Keevil, who has been prominent in the Wigan chess community for a period, had been fixated with his victim and refused to accept the rejection of his advances.

The hearing was told that he followed her foot and tried to speak to her, drove his car near her, repeatedly drove past her home and frequently parked outside it too.

He also sent her numerous WhatsApp messages asking her to meet him, and sent letters to both her mother and employer.

The prosecution said that all of this over several months had had an adverse effect on the victim's day-to-day life.

Keevil was given a 28-month custodial sentence, must sign on the sex offenders' register for 10 years and pay a £170 victim surcharge.

Another charge of stalking and three further sex assault allegations were allowed by the judge to lie on file.

Following sentencing, a spokesperson for Wigan Chess Club said: “Paul Keevil had been a member of Wigan Chess Club for a short period of time.

"He was removed from the club in May 2025 following a vote of members.

"This was influenced by the criminal charges that had been brought against him.”