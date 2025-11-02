A Leigh 37-year-old is charged with attacking a man and damaging his motorbike, clothes and bag

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 2nd Nov 2025, 15:45 GMT
A Leigh man has appeared in court accused of assault and criminal damage.

Dale Bowers, 37, of Lilford Street, is charged with assaulting a man by beating him in Salford on March 28.

He is also alleged to have damaged the man’s motorbike, backpack and clothes.

He has not yet entered pleas and will next appear at Manchester City Magistrates’ Court on February 4.

Bowers was remanded on unconditional bail.

