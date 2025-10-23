A man has been charged with impersonating a police officer in Wigan
John Heywood, 56, of Plumpton Close, Royton in Oldham, stood before Manchester magistrates to enter a not guilty plea to a single charge of impersonating a special constable in the town on July 17.
He is being prosecuted under the 1996 Police Act which makes it a criminal offence for anyone who isn't a constable claiming to be a member of a police force or special constable or wearing a uniform or part of a uniform to give that false impression.
Punishments for such an offence can include fines or a prison sentence.
Heywood was granted conditional bail until next appearing at Bolton Magistrates' Court on November 4.