A man has denied pretending to be a Wigan police officer.

John Heywood, 56, of Plumpton Close, Royton in Oldham, stood before Manchester magistrates to enter a not guilty plea to a single charge of impersonating a special constable in the town on July 17.

He is being prosecuted under the 1996 Police Act which makes it a criminal offence for anyone who isn't a constable claiming to be a member of a police force or special constable or wearing a uniform or part of a uniform to give that false impression.

Punishments for such an offence can include fines or a prison sentence.

Heywood was granted conditional bail until next appearing at Bolton Magistrates' Court on November 4.