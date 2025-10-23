A man has been charged with impersonating a police officer in Wigan

By Charles Graham
Published 23rd Oct 2025, 12:30 BST
Scams - The biggest scams to look out for right now
A man has denied pretending to be a Wigan police officer.

John Heywood, 56, of Plumpton Close, Royton in Oldham, stood before Manchester magistrates to enter a not guilty plea to a single charge of impersonating a special constable in the town on July 17.

Most Popular

He is being prosecuted under the 1996 Police Act which makes it a criminal offence for anyone who isn't a constable claiming to be a member of a police force or special constable or wearing a uniform or part of a uniform to give that false impression.

Punishments for such an offence can include fines or a prison sentence.

Heywood was granted conditional bail until next appearing at Bolton Magistrates' Court on November 4.

News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice