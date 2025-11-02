A crown court hearing awaits a man accused of stealing a car and trying to take four others on the same day.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joshua Mather, 23, of no fixed address, is charged with the theft of a Ford Eco Sport worth £12,800 in Wigan on July 9.

He also faces four charges of attempted theft, relating to Mercedes and BMW cars.

Mather did not enter pleas when he appeared before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on November 24.