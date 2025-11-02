A man was in dock accused of stealing a car and attempting to take four others
A crown court hearing awaits a man accused of stealing a car and trying to take four others on the same day.
Joshua Mather, 23, of no fixed address, is charged with the theft of a Ford Eco Sport worth £12,800 in Wigan on July 9.
He also faces four charges of attempted theft, relating to Mercedes and BMW cars.
Mather did not enter pleas when he appeared before Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.
The case was sent to Bolton Crown Court for a hearing on November 24.