By Charles Graham
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 12:30 BST
A neighbour from hell who repeatedly flouted a Wigan Council noise abatement notice by banging on walls is facing a four-figure bill.

Graeme Prescott, of Maple Avenue in Lowton, appeared before borough justices to enter guilty pleas to a string of charges that between February 14 and 22 last year he continued to hammer and tap on internal walls of his home, much to the distress and annoyance of those living next door, no fewer than nine times.

Fines, court costs and a victim services surcharge mean Prescott has £1,085 in total to pay out.

