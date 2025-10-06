A prison sentence has been imposed on a Wigan domestic abuser after he was caught with his victim when barred from being so

A Wigan domestic abuser has been locked up after disobeying a court order to stay away from his victim.

Scott Yates, 37, from Ashton, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to breaching a domestic violence protection order imposed on July 1.

The hearing was told that on September 29 he was in the company of a woman he was barred from approaching.

The bench jailed him for eight weeks, saying that only custody was warranted because of his criminal record and character.

