A serial shoplifter who also went armed to Wigan Infirmary with a locking knife has narrowly avoided an immediate spell behind bars.

Kerry Taylor, 59, of Comet Road, Kitt Green, appeared before borough justices to plead to four acquisitive crimes: £200 worth of champagne from Leigh Sainsbury's last December 21; the attempted theft of sportswear from JD Sports at Robin Park on June 10; stealing £51 worth of alcohol from Leigh Asda on June 24 and snatching £150 worth of pet food from Wigan's Asda superstore on June 27.

She further admitted to being armed with an offensive weapon at the hospital on July 31.

Taylor was given a custodial sentenced totalling 26 weeks although it was suspended for 18 months.

She must complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities and pay more than £400 in compensation to the stores from whom she stole.