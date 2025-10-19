A series of domestic abuse charges against a Wigan man have been dropped

By Charles Graham
Published 19th Oct 2025, 15:45 BST
The case of a Wigan man accused of engaging in controlling behaviour and violently attacking a woman has collapsed.

Liam Makin, 36, of Charles Street, Swinley, had pleaded not guilty to several allegations involving the same woman.

He was charged with engaging in controlling or coercive behaviour in an intimate relationship between April 1 and June 27, which allegedly involved telling the woman what to wear and accusing her of infidelity.

He was also accused of intentionally strangling her on May 16, plus assault causing actual bodily harm, assaulting the woman by beating her and criminal damage to multiple items belonging to her on June 27.

A trial had been due to take place in January at Manchester Magistrates' Court but all the charges against him have now been withdrawn.

