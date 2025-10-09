A homeless woman who stole from shops on Leigh’s Parsonage Retail Park three times in six days – breaching a court order each time – has been jailed.

Samantha Worgan, 32, pleaded guilty to stealing handbags from TK Maxx on September 22 and 23 and beef joints from M&S on September 27.

She also admitted three counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order issued by Wigan magistrates in May, which banned her from going to the retail park.

Worgan was jailed for 16 weeks.