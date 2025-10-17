A prolific Wigan shoplifter stole more than £2,000 worth of goods, mainly clothing, during 16 thieving visits to Robin Park stores.

Samantha Fortune, 39, of Greenhey, Orrell, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to eight thefts from Boots, seven from Next and one from TK Maxx between May 22 and September 2.

Clothing was her main target, fleeing sometimes with hundreds of pounds worth at once, the court was told.

But she also stole baby food, candles, watches, razors and shower gel during her summer spree.

In total she admitted to 15 thefts, one attempted theft and one failure to provide a sample on September 19.

Fortune was put on a 12-month drug treatment programme and ordered to complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities.

The magistrates did not jail her because she had already spent time in custody on remand.