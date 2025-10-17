A shoplifting menace stole hundreds of pounds worth of clothing on repeated visits to Wigan Robin Park stores
Samantha Fortune, 39, of Greenhey, Orrell, appeared before borough magistrates to plead guilty to eight thefts from Boots, seven from Next and one from TK Maxx between May 22 and September 2.
Clothing was her main target, fleeing sometimes with hundreds of pounds worth at once, the court was told.
But she also stole baby food, candles, watches, razors and shower gel during her summer spree.
In total she admitted to 15 thefts, one attempted theft and one failure to provide a sample on September 19.
Fortune was put on a 12-month drug treatment programme and ordered to complete 25 days of rehabilitation activities.
The magistrates did not jail her because she had already spent time in custody on remand.