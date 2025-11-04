A stalker from Leigh who breached an order imposed by the court is now behind bars
Brodie Stanley, 26, of Kilburn Close, Leigh, was given the order by Manchester justices in February after stalking and assaulting a woman, along with four charges of making phone calls that were “grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character”.
But he has now been in the dock at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court to admit breaching the order by twice failing to attend probation appointments and not providing evidence as to why he missed them.
Magistrates decided to revoke the community order and re-sentence him to four weeks in prison.
They said he showed a “wilful and persistent failure” to comply with the order’s requirements.