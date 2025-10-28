A charge of causing serious injury by bad driving has been denied by a Wigan borough 32-year-old.

Hooman Mohammady, of Sale Lane in Tyldesley, appeared before a Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court judge to plead not guilty to seriously injuring Stephen Welsby in a collision caused by him carelessly driving a Ford Mustang on Manchester Road, Ashton-under-Lyne on March 22 last year.

A trial date of March 10 2027 was scheduled although Mohammady will reappear at the court on February 20 next year for a case management hearing.

He was bailed until then.